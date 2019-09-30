|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #5 Cover B Roche Line Art
IDW artists Nick Roche
and Luis Antonio Delgado
dropped a real treat for the Ghosts of Cybertron conclusion, with two great looks at cover B plus a panel preview: The day has come, the final issue of Ghosts of Cybertron debuts this Wednesday and everyone at IDW is excited for the world to see it! Optimus Prime with his proton ax vs a Megatron ghost! This happens every not once in a life time! Previews World credits
: (W) Erik Burnham (A) Dan Schoening (CA) Nick Roche Enjoy the attached artwork and then sound off on the » Continue Reading.
