bwang feedback
Today, 10:22 AM
Mega Truck
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 232
bwang feedback
Had a flawless transaction with him this week. Great communication, very co-operative, and not high maintenance. Didn't waste my time with "window shopping" and endless questions. I recommend dealing with bwang. Positive experience here.
