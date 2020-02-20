|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Constructicons Rising Bleszinski Creative Process
With fair warning to story spoilers for those who have not yet taken in Transformers: Galaxies issue #4, author Tyler Bleszinski shared on his Twitter feed
both an appreciation for the Constructions Rising arc and creative process insights. One thing was I always envisioned combiner teams having a sibling-like dynamic. There are no “brothers or sisters” on Cybertron but having to work together in close co-habitation and co-exist peacefully would probably mean that evolves like a sibling-relationship. Creator credits
: Tyler Bleszinski (Author) Livio Ramondelli (Artist, Cover Artist) Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist)* Alex Milne (Cover Artist) Winston Chan (Cover » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Constructicons Rising Bleszinski Creative Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.