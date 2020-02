Transformers Cyberverse Creative Team: Ideas We Didn?t Do in Seasons 1 & 2

Transformers Cyberverse Story Editor Randolph Heard started an interesting discussion on his Twitter feed , inviting other members of the creative team including Zac Atkinson, Mae Catt, Gavin Hignight and Dan Salgarolo to contribute their "Ideas We Didn't Do" that ultimately missed the cut for reasons ranging from budgeting to character count limitations. Among the highlights: A whole planet full of Cheetors Everything on Cybertron having the ability to transform: buildings, household objects, etc. Bumblebee rebooting the Ark and saving everybody at the end of Season 1, but in the process that would have wiped out all his memories of