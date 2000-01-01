02-17-2020, 08:47 PM #1 DanicusTF(cdn) Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia Posts: 517 Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)



Due to my schedule I can only ship out on weekends. If I can manage to get to the post office any earlier during the week, I will ship then.



~PLEASE MAKE OFFERS ON MULTIPLE ITEMS! Prices are not set in stone!~



I accept Paypal and EMT as a method of payment



Pictures available on Rrequest!



All figures were owned by an adult collector, include instructions and are considered loose and complete,unless otherwise noted.





My feedback thread





Transformers



Botcon 2007 Games of Deception Boxset: box has some shelf wear. Figures were Transformed, put on display and put back in the box. Comes with all bio cards, certificate of authenticity, collectors pin and convention comic book - $400



NYCC Transformers Prime Pink Arcee, Bumblebee , Jack and Raph box set MISB- 80



MP-10 Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - loose, complete. Box and instructions included. $170



MP-36 Megatron - opened and displayed, never transformed. Accessories never removed from tray. $280



TLK Voyager Optimus Prime $20



Studio series Voyager Ironhide $20



(PENDING)Siege Leader Galaxy Optimus Prime $35

(PENDING) Siege Voyager Megatron $20



Kreo Kreons: all G1 - $2 each or take all for $10



Optimus Prime

Mirage

Bumblebee

Red Alert

Skywarp

Bluesteak







Dragonball SH Figuarts



(PENDING) DBS Golden Freiza - $60

(PENDING) DBS Freiza - $60

DBS Broly - $80

DBS Full Power Broly - $100

(PENDING) DBS Goku Black - $60

DB Zenoverse Ace - $60

DB Bulma - $60

SDCC Exclusive Ultimate Gohan - $70

(PENDING) DBZ Android 16 - $70

(PENDING) DBZ Super Saiyan 3 Goku (new version) - $80

DBZ Great Saiyaman - $60

DBZ Mr. Satan - $60

DBZ Nappa - $80







Ninja Turtles 80s Reissue figures MISB - 20 each or take them all for $100



Leo

Raph

Mike

Don

Splinter

My sales thread

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=61965

My feedback

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=60700

My mancave

02-18-2020, 02:39 PM #3 DanicusTF(cdn) Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia Posts: 517 Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT) Quote: predahank Originally Posted by i see what you did there

Also, bump! Remember that I do accept best offers!



Also, bump! Remember that I do accept best offers! I tryAlso, bump! Remember that I do accept best offers! 02-18-2020, 04:39 PM #4 ssjgoku22 Alternator Join Date: Feb 2018 Location: Edmonton, Alberta Posts: 912 Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT) Pm'd

Sales:



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=76165





Feedback



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ight=ssjgoku22 __________________ Yesterday, 08:27 PM #5 DanicusTF(cdn) Robot in Disguise Join Date: Aug 2007 Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia Posts: 517 Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT) Bump

