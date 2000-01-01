Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old 02-17-2020, 08:47 PM   #1
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 517
Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)
Currently experiencing a financial crunch, so I need to clear these things out. Any help/sales would be appreciated. New items will be added as time goes on.

Due to my schedule I can only ship out on weekends. If I can manage to get to the post office any earlier during the week, I will ship then.

~PLEASE MAKE OFFERS ON MULTIPLE ITEMS! Prices are not set in stone!~

I accept Paypal and EMT as a method of payment

Pictures available on Rrequest!

All figures were owned by an adult collector, include instructions and are considered loose and complete,unless otherwise noted.


My feedback thread http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...hlight=danicus


Transformers

Botcon 2007 Games of Deception Boxset: box has some shelf wear. Figures were Transformed, put on display and put back in the box. Comes with all bio cards, certificate of authenticity, collectors pin and convention comic book - $400

NYCC Transformers Prime Pink Arcee, Bumblebee , Jack and Raph box set MISB- 80

MP-10 Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - loose, complete. Box and instructions included. $170

MP-36 Megatron - opened and displayed, never transformed. Accessories never removed from tray. $280

TLK Voyager Optimus Prime $20

Studio series Voyager Ironhide $20

(PENDING)Siege Leader Galaxy Optimus Prime $35
(PENDING) Siege Voyager Megatron $20

Kreo Kreons: all G1 - $2 each or take all for $10

Optimus Prime
Mirage
Bumblebee
Red Alert
Skywarp
Bluesteak



Dragonball SH Figuarts

(PENDING) DBS Golden Freiza - $60
(PENDING) DBS Freiza - $60
DBS Broly - $80
DBS Full Power Broly - $100
(PENDING) DBS Goku Black - $60
DB Zenoverse Ace - $60
DB Bulma - $60
SDCC Exclusive Ultimate Gohan - $70
(PENDING) DBZ Android 16 - $70
(PENDING) DBZ Super Saiyan 3 Goku (new version) - $80
DBZ Great Saiyaman - $60
DBZ Mr. Satan - $60
DBZ Nappa - $80



Ninja Turtles 80s Reissue figures MISB - 20 each or take them all for $100

Leo
Raph
Mike
Don
Splinter
Shredder
Last edited by DanicusTF(cdn); Yesterday at 08:26 PM.
DanicusTF(cdn) is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-17-2020, 11:41 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,898
Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)
i see what you did there
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 02-18-2020, 02:39 PM   #3
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 517
Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)
Quote:
Originally Posted by predahank View Post
i see what you did there
I try

Also, bump! Remember that I do accept best offers!
DanicusTF(cdn) is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 02-18-2020, 04:39 PM   #4
ssjgoku22
Alternator
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 912
Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)
Pm'd
ssjgoku22 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 08:27 PM   #5
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 517
Re: Danicus Hindsight is 2020 Thread! (TF, Figuarts, TMNT)
Bump
DanicusTF(cdn) is offline   Reply With Quote
