Currently experiencing a financial crunch, so I need to clear these things out. Any help/sales would be appreciated. New items will be added as time goes on.
Due to my schedule I can only ship out on weekends.
If I can manage to get to the post office any earlier during the week, I will ship then.
~PLEASE MAKE OFFERS ON MULTIPLE ITEMS! Prices are not set in stone!~
I accept Paypal and EMT as a method of payment
Pictures available on Rrequest!
All figures were owned by an adult collector, include instructions and are considered loose and complete,unless otherwise noted.
Transformers
Botcon 2007 Games of Deception Boxset: box has some shelf wear. Figures were Transformed, put on display and put back in the box. Comes with all bio cards, certificate of authenticity, collectors pin and convention comic book - $400
NYCC Transformers Prime Pink Arcee, Bumblebee , Jack and Raph box set MISB- 80
MP-10 Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - loose, complete. Box and instructions included. $170
MP-36 Megatron - opened and displayed, never transformed. Accessories never removed from tray. $280
TLK Voyager Optimus Prime $20
Studio series Voyager Ironhide $20
(PENDING)Siege Leader Galaxy Optimus Prime $35
(PENDING) Siege Voyager Megatron $20
Kreo Kreons: all G1 - $2 each or take all for $10
Optimus Prime
Mirage
Bumblebee
Red Alert
Skywarp
Bluesteak
Dragonball SH Figuarts
(PENDING) DBS Golden Freiza - $60
(PENDING) DBS Freiza - $60
DBS Broly - $80
DBS Full Power Broly - $100
(PENDING) DBS Goku Black - $60
DB Zenoverse Ace - $60
DB Bulma - $60
SDCC Exclusive Ultimate Gohan - $70
(PENDING) DBZ Android 16 - $70
(PENDING) DBZ Super Saiyan 3 Goku (new version) - $80
DBZ Great Saiyaman - $60
DBZ Mr. Satan - $60
DBZ Nappa - $80
Ninja Turtles 80s Reissue figures MISB - 20 each or take them all for $100
Leo
Raph
Mike
Don
Splinter
Shredder