Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,239

Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed



Hasbro has released official images and descriptions for the next Transformers Cyberverse Adventures line – Battle Call.* Included are Officer and Trooper size classes featuring Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, Meteorfire, and Wildwheel.* All are due out in the second half of this year.* Read on to check them out! Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: August 1, 2020) The Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL



The post







More... Hasbro has released official images and descriptions for the next Transformers Cyberverse Adventures line – Battle Call.* Included are Officer and Trooper size classes featuring Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, Meteorfire, and Wildwheel.* All are due out in the second half of this year.* Read on to check them out! Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: August 1, 2020) The Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.