Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,239
Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed


Hasbro has released official images and descriptions for the next Transformers Cyberverse Adventures line – Battle Call.* Included are Officer and Trooper size classes featuring Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, Meteorfire, and Wildwheel.* All are due out in the second half of this year.* Read on to check them out! Transformers Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures Battle Call Officer Bumblebee (Ages 6 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $49.99 / Available: August 1, 2020) The Officer Class BATTLE CALL BUMBLEBEE figure is an impressive 10 inches tall and easily converts from car to robot mode in 10 steps. Officer Class BATTLE CALL &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 03:45 PM   #2
canprime
Crossover
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,488
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed
Transformer with Cowboy hat and beard? Yes please.

I have to give credit to Cyberverse, they are really taking chances with this line. Considering it is a "kid" oriented line.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 04:46 PM   #3
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,504
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed
Kind of disappointed that they gave him a generic sports car altmode, though. They could've at least made him a motorcycle or a pick-up truck or something.
__________________
Whisky Tango Foxtrot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 06:45 PM   #4
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Alexander Quinn's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,644
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed
What a bunch of garba... COWBOY HAT TRANSFORMER! I NEEEEEEEEDS IT!
Alexander Quinn is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 07:51 PM   #5
optimusb39
Animated
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,606
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Toys Revealed
Totally agree! I want that character done in a better design but im digging the outlaw clint eastwood feel.
3rd party guys we need a version of this STAT!! Call him Eastwood. Make it now!!
optimusb39 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformer 1984 "AUTOBOT JETFIRE? Air Guardian in Original Box ?
Transformers
Transformers Kreo Kreon Combiner Complete set lot Superion Devastator Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot SWOOP Broken Wing
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.