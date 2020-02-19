Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,239

Important update for fans who pre-ordered the new*Generations Selects Overbite and Tentakil & Masterpiece Burning Convoy*via Hasbro Pulse. Hasbro Pulse has just sent an e-mail to customers informing that the next pair of Seacons and the new Burning Convoy (Optimus Primal red redeco) have been pushed back: We understand that you purchased [one or more of] the below product: F0455 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS07 Overbite F0456 Transformers Takara Tomy Generations Selects TT-GS08 Tentakil E7257 Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-38+ Burning Convoy We apologize but please note your item will now ship out during the week of April 27th.



