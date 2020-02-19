|
WTF @ TCG Valentitanmasters Attack with Drew Nolosco Podcast Now Online
Its time to catch up with WotCs Drew Nolosco about Tidal Wave, Arcana, Titan Masters, Drews OTHER favourite wave 5 card name, morsels of whats to come, and commemoration of whats been done. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TCG Valentitanmasters Attack with Drew Nolosco Feb 6 2020 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a » Continue Reading.
