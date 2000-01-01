Yesterday, 05:14 PM #1 raiden0226 Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: canada Posts: 155 Original Masterpiece, 2010 Unicron and Primus Hi,



Been awhile since I've been active. There is a feedback thread on me somewhere. Selling original MP. All MISB. Will be posted elsewhere as well.



Open to offers, and there will be discounts for more than one purchase. Paypal gift. Shipping from Winnipeg.



MP-01L last edition 140

MP-01B black 150

MP-03 starscream 170

MP-03G ghost 180

MP-04 prime 315

MP-04S sleep mode 600

MP-06 skywarp 300

MP-07 thundercracker 420

MP-08X king grimlock offer

Unicron 375

Primus 250

