Tiger LCD Transformers Game Returning From Hasbro



Hasbro is bringing back their 90’s staple Tiger LCD games.* Retro gaming consoles are big so why not!* Included in round one is The Little Mermaid, X-Men Project X, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and of course Transformers: Generation 2.* They aren’t exact replicas of the originals, both physically and game wise, but were designed with the original in mind.* Each will be out in Fall 2020 at $14.99.* Check out some details and shots after the break, then hit



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.