Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Titan Masters Attack Perceptor and Convex



2019 Energon Invitational Champion Dan Arnold shares the latest TCG Wave 5 reveal via Vector Sigma, created with Wizards of the Coast game designers as part of his first-place prize & which brings together Perceptor and Convex. Here is what I knew I wanted: something new that we hadnt really seen before or knew much about. Insert Titan Masters, which created a few avenues that I didnt even think about at the time, such as the ability to create a second card as well because then we needed a unique head as well! So I got to then create TWO



2019 Energon Invitational Champion Dan Arnold shares the latest TCG Wave 5 reveal via Vector Sigma, created with Wizards of the Coast game designers as part of his first-place prize & which brings together Perceptor and Convex. Here is what I knew I wanted: something new that we hadnt really seen before or knew much about. Insert Titan Masters, which created a few avenues that I didnt even think about at the time, such as the ability to create a second card as well because then we needed a unique head as well! So I got to then create TWO





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.