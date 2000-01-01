Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-18-2020, 08:25 PM
Oreobuilder
List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
Since the other thread became the hauls thread, here is the place to list and keep track of your Transformers purchases in 2020.

02-18-2020, 08:26 PM
Oreobuilder
Re: List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
List of Purchases 2020

January
01/03 - Siege Spinister - eBay
01/03 - Siege Crosshairs - BBTS
01/03 - Siege Battle Master Singe x2 - BBTS
01/03- Siege Battle Master Rung x2 - BBTS
01/03- Siege Battle Master Pteraxodon - BBTS
01/03 - Siege Micromaster Battle Squad (wave 5) - BBTS
01/27 - Fanstoys Goose - ShowZStore
01/28 - MP Hound - ShowZStore
01/31 - Siege Sideswipe - Wal-Mart


February
02/18 - CW G2 Bruticus with Shockwave - Gift from a friend


On The Way


March


April


May


June


July


August


September


October


November


December


Planned for 2020

ER Micromaster Hot Rod Patrol - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Micromaster Military Patrol - Amazon.ca Pre-order
ER Ironworks - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Sound Barrier - Amazon.ca pre-order
ER Micromaster Race Track Patrol
ER Micromaster Astro Squad
ER Runamuck
ER Runabout
ER Snapdragon
ER Double Dealer
ER Airwave
G1 Wheeljack - eBay
G1 Mirage - eBay
G1 Defensor
Fanstoys Iceman - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Viper
Fanstoys Hollywood
Fanstoys Bandit
Fanstoys Magnum - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Smokey - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Brawn - ShowZStore preorder
Fanstoys Beachcomber
Fanstoys Warpath - ShowZStore preorder


Upcoming 2021
WFC Unicron - HasLab preorder
Yesterday, 10:18 AM
Pascal
Re: List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
TRANSFORMERS
01/15 - Hasbro Studio Series Leader Shockwave (EB Games)
01/15 - Hasbro Studio Series Leader Scavenger (EB Games)
01/21 - Hasbro Studio Series Voyager Mixmaster (Amazon.ca)
01/25 - X-Transbots Gravestone (Geekstuff)
01/30 - Aoyi Mech LS-13 Tactical Commander (Geekstuff)

02/14 - Hasbro Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime (TRU)
02/15 - Hasbro Siege Leader Astrotrain (Walmart)

OTHERS
01/24 - Lego 75234 Star Wars AT-AP (L'imaginaire)
02/16 - Lego 75083 Star Wars AT-DP (Kijiji)

New Optimus Prime figures: 2
Yesterday, 11:02 AM
evenstaves
Re: List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
January
Jan 02 -> WFC-S3 Blowpipe (blast effects already poached) - TreasureHunt
Jan 06 -> LG-EX Convobat - Mandarake
Jan 09 -> LG-EX GodGinrai - Mandarake
Jan 11 -> BW Snarl, Insecticon (missing 1/4 of crossbow), & Injector (missing projectile) - ToyHeaven
Jan 24 -> WFC-S50 Apeface - (echotransformer)
---------> Botbots JavasaurusRex & Hamurai - WalMart
Jan 28 -> WFC-S49 Crosshairs - WalMart
---------> TR Clobber, WFC-S66 ClassicAnimation Megatron, SparkArmor Sky-Byte, BotBots DizzyBones, Dumbeats, Outtacontrol, SteveFromAccounting & Rebugnant - TreasureHunt

January
Feb 02 -> WFC-S48 Spinister & WFC-S51 Astrotrain - WalMart
Feb 18 -> LG-EX Metroplex - Mandarake
---------> TransArts Strange Friend - OhMyPrimus

En route:
BlackMamba DN-04 - Wish
Yesterday, 01:33 PM
MahtimusPrime09
Re: List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
Transformers '84 (2019)
G1 Wheelie (MISB)
Transformers 2019 25¢ Collector Coin (changing Optimus Prime image)

Pending:
MP-11NR Ramjet
Thrilling 30 Scoop
Thrilling 30 Nightbeat
Thrilling 30 Chromia
DOTM Cards box (48 packs)
