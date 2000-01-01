|
Re: List Your Transformers Purchases 2020 Edition
January
Jan 02 -> WFC-S3 Blowpipe (blast effects already poached) - TreasureHunt
Jan 06 -> LG-EX Convobat - Mandarake
Jan 09 -> LG-EX GodGinrai - Mandarake
Jan 11 -> BW Snarl, Insecticon (missing 1/4 of crossbow), & Injector (missing projectile) - ToyHeaven
Jan 24 -> WFC-S50 Apeface - (echotransformer)
---------> Botbots JavasaurusRex & Hamurai - WalMart
Jan 28 -> WFC-S49 Crosshairs - WalMart
---------> TR Clobber, WFC-S66 ClassicAnimation Megatron, SparkArmor Sky-Byte, BotBots DizzyBones, Dumbeats, Outtacontrol, SteveFromAccounting & Rebugnant - TreasureHunt
Feb 02 -> WFC-S48 Spinister & WFC-S51 Astrotrain - WalMart
Feb 18 -> LG-EX Metroplex - Mandarake
---------> TransArts Strange Friend - OhMyPrimus
En route:
BlackMamba DN-04 - Wish