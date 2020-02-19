Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,239

Transformers Earth Wars ? Fossil Fueds Event



The team over at Space Ape have brought us another update featuring two more additions, Dinobot and Dinobot II, coming this weekend to the Autobot and Decepticon factions respectively as we slowly get more and more Beast Wars characters! We have the full rundown on the event, how you can get these two, and a glimpse at their in-game models and abilities after the jump! Bah-weep-graaaaagnah wheep nini bong! Fight in this weekends Leaderboard Event for a chance to*unlock a 2, 3 or 4-Star*Dinobot*or*Dinobot II*and*win new rank rewards! Fossil Feuds Take part in this weekends event to unlock a 2,



80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.