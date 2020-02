Flame Toys Furai Model Optimus Primal, Rodimus And Windblade Gray Prototypes Images

Flame Toys have updated their social media channels with our first look at the gray prototypes of their upcoming*Furai Model Optimus Primal, Rodimus And Windblade. These are easy-to-build snap on model kits (not to be confused with the Kuro Kara Kuri action figure line) with a decent level of detail and articulation, but non transformable. We finally have a look at the next figures on this line starting with Optimus Primal who features a more stylized design. Then we have Rodimus, based in Alex Milne's design from the first IDW Transformers comics.