Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 6 Warrior Class & Wave 7 1-Step Changers Out In Austral
Via*Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers: Cyberverse Wave 6 Warrior Class & Wave 7 1-Step Changers are out in Australia. Ozformers member Firestorm found Cyberverse 1-step Whirl and Bludgeon, along with Warrior Stealth Force Hotrod, Cybertronian Bumblebee and Cybertronian Megatron at*Toyworld in Melbourne. Happy hunting!
