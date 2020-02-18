|
Actress Esther Scott (Glen?s Grandmother in Transformers 2007) Has Passed Away
Mrs. Esther Scott*who became part of the Transformers franchise when she played as Glen Whitmann’s grandmother
in the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. Besides this role. Mrs. Scott also starred in*Boyz n the Hood,*Dreamgirls,*Pursuit of Happyness*and several other movies and series. She passed away this February 14th*surrounded by her loved ones due to complications after a heart attack. You can read the full article about her via*Yahoo Enterntaintment
. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.
