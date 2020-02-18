Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 12:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Actress Esther Scott (Glen?s Grandmother in Transformers 2007) Has Passed Away


Mrs. Esther Scott*who became part of the Transformers franchise when she played as Glen Whitmann’s grandmother in the Transformers 2007 live-action movie. Besides this role. Mrs. Scott also starred in*Boyz n the Hood,*Dreamgirls,*Pursuit of Happyness*and several other movies and series. She passed away this February 14th*surrounded by her loved ones due to complications after a heart attack. You can read the full article about her via*Yahoo Enterntaintment. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

The post Actress Esther Scott (Glen’s Grandmother in Transformers 2007) Has Passed Away appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



