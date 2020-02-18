Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 9 New Titan Masters Attack Cards


The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds more cards to the list of Wave 5 reveals, via signal boosts shared with TCG Roll Out, Deceptitalk, actor Francis Capra, TFW2005 member Protoman, Blues on Attack and author Delilah S. Dawson with additional credit to TFW2005 members Carnage73 and That Guy: Who’s Next More Guns Wolfwire Monxo Energon Mace Skullsmasher Grax Camien Toughness Trithyllium Shield Review the artwork attached to this post, then join in the strategy discussion on the 2005 boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 9 New Titan Masters Attack Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



