Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces 9 New Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game team adds more cards to the list of Wave 5 reveals, via signal boosts shared with TCG Roll Out
, Deceptitalk
, actor Francis Capra
, TFW2005 member Protoman
, Blues on Attack
and author Delilah S. Dawson
with additional credit to TFW2005 members Carnage73 and That Guy: Who’s Next More Guns Wolfwire Monxo Energon Mace Skullsmasher Grax Camien Toughness Trithyllium Shield Review the artwork attached to this post, then join in the strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!  
