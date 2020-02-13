|
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Malkova Interior Page Process
To celebrate the completion of her 100th Transformers series interior page on the eve of issue #17
leading your New Comic Book Day purchases, IDW artist Anna Malkova shared
a selection of her favorite interior pages from issues #11, #14, #15 and #16. It’s been a crazy year, my first interiors for the series came in issue 5 and oh, i was on the verge of a panic attack while drawing them! I am still very much a nervous mess but! I love the story and the team i get to be a part of and cannot wait » Continue Reading.
The post IDW's Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Malkova Interior Page Process
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
