IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Malkova Interior Page Process

To celebrate the completion of her 100th Transformers series interior page on the eve of issue #17 leading your New Comic Book Day purchases, IDW artist Anna Malkova shared a selection of her favorite interior pages from issues #11, #14, #15 and #16. It's been a crazy year, my first interiors for the series came in issue 5 and oh, i was on the verge of a panic attack while drawing them! I am still very much a nervous mess but! I love the story and the team i get to be a part of and cannot wait » Continue Reading.