|
Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
TFcon is happy to announce that*Transformers The Movie composer*Vince Dicola*will be a guest at TFcon Orlando 2020.*He will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Vince Dicola is presented by*The Chosen Prime
. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando.**The discounted hotel room block is still available
. Special guests include*Transformers creator*Bob Budiansky, voice actor*Gregg Berger*the voices of » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.