Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Orlando 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 02-18-2020, 09:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,239
Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Orlando 2020


TFcon is happy to announce that*Transformers The Movie composer*Vince Dicola*will be a guest at TFcon Orlando 2020.*He will be attending all weekend signing for fans. Vince Dicola is presented by*The Chosen Prime. TFCON HEADS TO FLORIDA THE WEEKEND OF MARCH 20-22 2020 Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists Shop Americas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention TFcon will take place at the DoubleTree By Hilton at the Entrance to Universal Orlando.**The discounted hotel room block is still available. Special guests include*Transformers creator*Bob Budiansky, voice actor*Gregg Berger*the voices of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers The Movie composer Vince Dicola to attend TFcon Orlando 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformer 1984 "AUTOBOT JETFIRE? Air Guardian in Original Box ?
Transformers
Transformers Kreo Kreon Combiner Complete set lot Superion Devastator Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot SWOOP Broken Wing
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.