|
Studio Series Skipjack, Cliffjumper, Blitzwing and More Confirmed
Thanks to autobase aichi on Twitter
, we have some confirmations via the Target registration system of upcoming Studio Series figures! Some are recently revealed figures such as Scrapper, Overload, and Top Spin, but the new faces include deluxe Revenge of the Fallen Soundwave, deluxe Bumblebee Movie Cliffjumper, and voyagers Blitzwing, Skipjack, and Sentinel Prime, Skipjack being the yellow repaint of Rampage we saw teased at Wonderfest last weekend. New York Toy Fair is coming up this weekend with the Hasbro reveal panel being held Saturday afternoon, so stay tuned to TFW2005 this week for more updates!
The post Studio Series Skipjack, Cliffjumper, Blitzwing and More Confirmed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.