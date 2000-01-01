Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Masterpiece Mantelpiece Theatre
02-18-2020, 08:03 PM
#
1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 318
Transformers Masterpiece Mantelpiece Theatre
My MP TFs on a mantelpiece, set to the theme of PBS's
Masterpiece Theater
.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HK1I--FEXGU
__________________
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/
Feedback thread:
https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913
"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Outtsyder
