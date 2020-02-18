positivelyken One Man Gestalt Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Winnipeg, MB Posts: 2,076

Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images The lion head and mane look more angular and robotic when he's in bot mode in the anime, so the figure replicates it with a fake lion head and mane parts that turn inside out.

