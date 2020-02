Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images

Courtesy of* TransFans Facebook *we can share our first in-hand images of the new Takara Tomy*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy. Lio Convoy is the heroic Maximal leader in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II cartoon. A character which some fans may not be much familiarized, but quite popular in Japan.*We have in-package images showing Lio Convoy in robot and beast mode in the front of the box. The back of the packaging features all his gimmicks and extra parts. The box also indicates that this Masterpiece has been made in China, not in Vietnam. We also have some key shots