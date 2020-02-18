Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
02-18-2020, 11:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images


Courtesy of*TransFans Facebook*we can share our first in-hand images of the new Takara Tomy*Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy. Lio Convoy is the heroic Maximal leader in the Japanese exclusive Beast Wars II cartoon. A character which some fans may not be much familiarized, but quite popular in Japan.*We have in-package images showing Lio Convoy in robot and beast mode in the front of the box. The back of the packaging features all his gimmicks and extra parts. The box also indicates that this Masterpiece has been made in China, not in Vietnam. We also have some key shots &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



02-18-2020, 12:28 PM   #2
Pascal
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images
Fake lion head in robot mode on the shoulder? We can see another one inside...
02-18-2020, 01:01 PM   #3
positivelyken
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images
The lion head and mane look more angular and robotic when he's in bot mode in the anime, so the figure replicates it with a fake lion head and mane parts that turn inside out.
02-18-2020, 06:36 PM   #4
optimusb39
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images
So the big question i have is can you keep the angular lionhead out for beast mode? Cuz i really dont like the anime puppydog face.
02-18-2020, 06:42 PM   #5
predahank
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images
his left shoulder looks like a chicken head and beak

now try to unsee it
02-18-2020, 07:05 PM   #6
ssjgoku22
Re: Takara Tomy Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-48 Lio Convoy In-Hand Images
Originally Posted by predahank View Post
his left shoulder looks like a chicken head and beak

now try to unsee it
More like a duck, lol.
