Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Third party transformers for sell
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old 02-17-2020, 07:58 PM   #1
Lokineo
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1
Third party transformers for sell
Selling my TW WW-II bumblebee gray. Like new in box.
Only open once to check components then storage in box.

Selling it for $100

Can meet up in Toronto area.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200207_232213.jpg Views: 18 Size: 85.9 KB ID: 45932   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200207_232320.jpg Views: 19 Size: 99.6 KB ID: 45933   Click image for larger version Name: IMG_20200207_232349.jpg Views: 12 Size: 88.9 KB ID: 45934  
Lokineo is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
bumblebee, third party

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformer 1984 "AUTOBOT JETFIRE? Air Guardian in Original Box ?
Transformers
Transformers Kreo Kreon Combiner Complete set lot Superion Devastator Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot SWOOP Broken Wing
Transformers
transformers war for cybertron siege Phantom Strike Squadron Skywarp Wfc
Transformers
Transformers Classics 2007 Constructicon Devastator MIB COMPLETE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech Lot Takara Tomy BT (MIB) Imported Japanese G1 Updates
Transformers
Transformers lot!!! Commemorative series lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.