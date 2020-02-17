Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,239

Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Leader Class and Cyberverse Wave 7 1-Step Changers Out



Good news for fellow UK collectors. We can report that the*Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Leader Class and Cyberverse Wave 7 1-Step Changers are out at UK Retail. 2005 Boards member Payres*is giving us the heads up that Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime was spotted at Forbidden Planet in Manchester. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*WO3004*found the new Cyberverse 1-Step Bludgeon and Whirl at*Thetford Sainsbury’s. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Good news for fellow UK collectors. We can report that the*Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Leader Class and Cyberverse Wave 7 1-Step Changers are out at UK Retail. 2005 Boards member Payres*is giving us the heads up that Earthrise Leader Optimus Prime was spotted at Forbidden Planet in Manchester. Additionally, 2005 Boards member*WO3004*found the new Cyberverse 1-Step Bludgeon and Whirl at*Thetford Sainsbury’s. Happy hunting!The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 1 Leader Class and Cyberverse Wave 7 1-Step Changers Out At UK Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





80s Toy Expo 2020 will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.