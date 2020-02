Entertainment One To Produce TV And Movie Content Based On Transformers

Speaking to the gathered audience at their annual screening event , Entertainment One declared their future plans to work hand-in-hand with Hasbro. eOne's president of global scripted programming, Pancho Mansfield stated that G.I. Joe, Transformers, Dungeons & Dragons, Power Rangers and Action Man are already in the works for TV or Film adaptations by the company. "You know what has a following and then you try to find the right visionary. We're meeting with all kinds of writers to make sure we have the right approach for whatever the piece is. There are some central brands (stated above) we will