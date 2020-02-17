|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers Stock Images
with stock images of some new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Mini Bot Racers. These Mini Bot Racers toys convert from a 2-inch robot mode to vehicle mode and back again in 1 simple step. Ideal for small kids. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Heatwave, Hoist, Whirl the Flight-Bot, and Hot Shot will be packaged in a nice display box (9 figures per box). Each figure is priced $4.99. Additionally, Twitter user*@damnyouwillis
*was able to grab Hot Shot an share some in-hand pictures. You can click on the bar to see all the images on » Continue Reading.
