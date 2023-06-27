Today, 02:36 AM #1 SleeplessKnight Robot in Disguise Join Date: Jan 2010 Location: Vancouver BC Posts: 1,359 New GI Joe/TF Collab, Dreadnok Soundwave! Or, how hollow is he? https://news.tfw2005.com/2023/06/27/...st-look-488467



Looks like there's going to be a new GI Joe/TF collab. Soundwave as the Dreadnok Thunder Machine.



The vehicle mode looks like a fugly hot mess. That's not it's fault though since it is accurate to the original 80's toy which itself was a fugly hot mess.



In robot mode I see hollow biceps from the rear, hollow forearms from the inside. On the legs, the calves look hollow from behind.



I'm probably going to wait until this thing gets discounted like crossover Megatron did before I pull the trigger. And if I don't get him, no big deal either. Looks like there's going to be a new GI Joe/TF collab. Soundwave as the Dreadnok Thunder Machine.The vehicle mode looks like a fugly hot mess. That's not it's fault though since it is accurate to the original 80's toy which itself was a fugly hot mess.In robot mode I see hollow biceps from the rear, hollow forearms from the inside. On the legs, the calves look hollow from behind.I'm probably going to wait until this thing gets discounted like crossover Megatron did before I pull the trigger. And if I don't get him, no big deal either.

Quote: AeroShake Originally Posted by Transformers are the prize. Toysrus is our arena. We are all gladiators.



My Feedback Thread: __________________My Sales Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=20919 My Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=21836

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

