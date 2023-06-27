Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:36 AM
SleeplessKnight
Robot in Disguise
SleeplessKnight's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver BC
Posts: 1,359
New GI Joe/TF Collab, Dreadnok Soundwave! Or, how hollow is he?
https://news.tfw2005.com/2023/06/27/...st-look-488467

Looks like there's going to be a new GI Joe/TF collab. Soundwave as the Dreadnok Thunder Machine.

The vehicle mode looks like a fugly hot mess. That's not it's fault though since it is accurate to the original 80's toy which itself was a fugly hot mess.

In robot mode I see hollow biceps from the rear, hollow forearms from the inside. On the legs, the calves look hollow from behind.

I'm probably going to wait until this thing gets discounted like crossover Megatron did before I pull the trigger. And if I don't get him, no big deal either.
