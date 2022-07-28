Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:41 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,427
Transformers Velocitron Collection Voyager Override & Road Hauler Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Shinji McNally for letting us know that Transformers Legacy Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Voyager Override & Road Hauler have been released in Canada.

The items were spotted at an Ontario Wal-Mart.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
