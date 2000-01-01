Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:16 PM   #1
GotBot
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 608
RiD Twinferno
The Transformers RiD Combiner Force Warrior Class Twinferno might not be perfect and might be stylized from his traditional g1 self, but, man, is he fun!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NJrPX1l4DXw
