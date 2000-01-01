Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:13 PM   #1
dangahboi
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 24
Dangahboi's stuff for sale
Bots:
X Transbots Apollyon -$70

Games:
7 Wonders - $30
Codenames (bnis) -$20
Fireball island Center board - $10

Electronics:
Toshiba 24AF42 - Free, pickup only
