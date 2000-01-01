Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:16 PM
NightshadeX
Generation 1
NightshadeX's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: New Brunswick
Posts: 28
NightshadeX's For Sale Thread (Masterpiece MP related mostly)
Hi there. First time lister, long-time lurker here.

I've decided to sell some masterpiece type transformer toys to free up some space and I thought of trying here since selling to Canadians is easier. I live in Fredericton, NB here in Canada.

Anyway, up front stuff, all prices are in CAD($) of course. Shipping is not included, but I'm happy to give a quote if you wish. Reasonable offers for multiple purchases in particular are always entertained! I always sell through PayPal invoices (not friends and family) and don't worry, the prices include applicable PayPal fees, they aren't added later.

Pics of all items for sale are here: https://www.flickr.com/gp/141404704@N03/i3012C

All items are adult owned solely by me. They have all been transformed a few times (except for MP36+ and MP29+, which may have been transformed twice) and largely displayed in robot mode.

Here's the current list of stuff:

Japanese MP Transformers
  • FT-06 Fans Toys Server (MP Snarl), comes with both the original leg covers and the alternative leg covers from STOMP to have no gap under the belly in dino mode (the STOMP ones are the ones installed) - $220
  • MP-12 Sideswipe / Lambor (with Amazon.co.jp exclusive chrome piledrivers) - $100
  • MP-14 Red Alert - $80
  • MP-17 Prowl (with pair of Amazon Exclusive shoulder missile launchers, bought myself from Amazon.co.jp preorders of MP17 and 18) - $80
  • MP-18 Bluestreak / Streak - $55
  • MP-19 Smokescreen - $70
  • MP-20 Wheeljack - $70
  • MP-21 Bumblebee / Bumble with Spike in Exosuit and Amazon.co.jp exclusive battlemask - $90
  • MP-29+ Shockwave / Laserwave (Toy Colours Takara Tomy Shop exclusive) - $270
  • MP-36+ Megatron (Toy Colours Takara Tomy Web Mall Exclusive) - $340

As for feedback, this is my first sale listing, but a couple years ago I sold my GI Joe collection, mostly on Hisstank, so my feedback thread for those sales is here (Hisstank ID is Ryanj):
http://www.hisstank.com/forum/buy-se...-feedback.html

I may add more later. I'm VERY rusty selling on message boards so hopefully I haven't missed anything. I'm always glad to answer questions about condition or take pics from other angles.

Thanks!
