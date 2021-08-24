|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird Additional Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall Twitter
have shared some new additional stock*images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-55 Nightbird. MP-55 Nightbird is a retool and redeco of the MP-51 Arcee mold inspired by the G1 robotic ninja warrior as seen in the G1 episode Enter The Nightbird. The new images focus on the new weapons included with this new Masterpiece release. As a curious thing, the original tweet
mentions that Nightbird will also be part of the new Transformers Rise Of The Beasts film. See the new images after the break and then sound off your impressions on the 2005 Board!
