Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Transformers AM Radio Robot Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:07 AM   #1
Megatron75
Alternator
Megatron75's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 952
Transformers AM Radio Robot Review
Check out my review of this official Transformers AM Radio Robot by clicking the link below. Let me know what you think in the comments.

https://youtu.be/w8Zx7dclJbs
Megatron75 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Robot Mechanical windups tin lithograph Japan Transformers Robots Action Figures
Transformers
Transformers Grimlock G2 Generation 2 Blue Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 BLASTER AUTOBOT AUTHENTIC Vintage 1985 Takara with WEAPON
Transformers
Transformer G1 "RAVAGE" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE WITH WEAPONS
Transformers
Transformers G1 "LASERBEAK" AND "FRENZY" TAKARA Vintage 1984 COMPLETE W /CARD
Transformers
Transformers/ Other Toys Lot
Transformers
1988 HASBRO TAKARA G1 TRANSFORMER PRETENDER FINBACK
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.