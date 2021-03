Megatron75 Alternator Join Date: Oct 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 948

G1 Transformers Time Warrior Watch Mail Away Promotion



https://youtu.be/4o72LVBwZ-s Check out the G1 Transformers Autobot Watch (Time Warrior) Mail Away Promotion edition of my Collectorís Guide to Vintage 1980ís Transformers by clicking on the link (below). Be sure to leave me a comment on the video letting me know if you had this cool piece of Transformers history back in the day and if not, what your favourite mail away Transformers figure was.