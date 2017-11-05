Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Possible New Toys Codes In ToysRus System


A list of Possible New Toys Codes In ToysRus System*has been shared in our forums. No images yet, but it seems you can verify all the codes at any ToyRus store. Anyway, take it with a grain of salt.*The codes and items are scheduled for 2018 as follows: *New movie line (the Premier Deluxes here have a different item number than the TLK stuff): 040172 – transformers premier deluxe – $19.99 4/20/18 040374 – transformers studio series – $29.99 7/01/18 039360 – gen studio transformers – $49.99 4/20/18 Some micelaneous new stuff, including an item from the bumblebee movie: 039449 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible New Toys Codes In ToysRus System appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



