|
Transformers: A Visual History Artbook (By Jim Sorenson) Preview Samples
Publisher*Viz Media*had announced a new*Transformers: A Visual History Artbook
*written by pop culture chronicler*Jim Sorenson.* The book showcases hundreds of iconic and rare images drawn from the Hasbro archives as well as development art from Paramount Studios feature films in an impressive amount of*408 pages. Now, courtesy of Twiiter user*@80sForNow
*we have a look at the first*Preview Samples of this promising project. The book can be found for pre-order on Amazon.com in 2 different editions: The*regular Hardcover
*can be pre-ordered for $49.99, and a special*Deluxe Limited Edition
*for $99.99. Both are scheduled for release*on November 12th, 2019. Click on the » Continue Reading.
