Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe In-Hand Images
Via Twitter user @Ishikawa_sunday
*we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe. We have not only images of the toys and packaging, but several comparison shots next to their Hasbro Titans Return and Takara Tomy Legends previous releases. We can check out all the new different changes in color and deco in robot mode, alt mode and even with each Headmaster unit. Click on the bar to see the new images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
