Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe In-Hand Imag
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,768
Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe In-Hand Imag


Via Twitter user @Ishikawa_sunday*we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead &#38; Mindwipe. We have not only images of the toys and packaging, but several comparison shots next to their Hasbro Titans Return and Takara Tomy Legends previous releases. We can check out all the new different changes in color and deco in robot mode, alt mode and even with each Headmaster unit. Click on the bar to see the new images on this news post and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:36 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,014
Re: Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe In-Hand
Retro Hardhead got a bit of extra deco on his H-tank treads, kind of look nice

Though I'd rather grab the LG someday and get the Tankette included
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron Complete With Flaws
Transformers
2013 Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece MP-01 Acid Storm TRU Exclusive Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Drill Bit Figure Complete
Transformers
2 Transformers Earthrise ALLICONS 4 Sale !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Transformers
Bludgeon Transformers G1 1989 Hasbro W/ Helmet
Transformers
Transformers IRONHIDE Bust 6inch G1 Hard Hero Cold Cast EX Cond Limited Edition
Transformers
Transformers BTS-05 Minions NIGHTFANG SAVAGE BTS Toys based on G1 Ravage Ratbat
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.