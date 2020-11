Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,768

Via Twitter user @Ishikawa_sunday we can share for you a nice set of in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Retro Headmasters Chromedome, Mindwipe, Hardhead & Mindwipe. We have not only images of the toys and packaging, but several comparison shots next to their Hasbro Titans Return and Takara Tomy Legends previous releases. We can check out all the new different changes in color and deco in robot mode, alt mode and even with each Headmaster unit.





