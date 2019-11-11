|
Officially Licensed Transformers Copper Statues & Figurines By Tongshifu
Chinese metal handicrafts manufacturer Tongshifu
*has teamed up with Hasbro to brings us new*Officially Licensed Transformers Copper Statues & Figurines. Did you think die-cast was a lost art? Tongshifu is bringing a nice and detailed line of Transformers statues and figurines made of copper for the Chinese market. The list of characters covers a variety of lines from G1, The Last Knight and the Bunblebee movie, all of them highly detailed and with a nice sculpt and finishing. G1 Figurines – Small scale, available in unpainted copper. Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Soundwave and Starscream. The Last Knight statues – Bigger » Continue Reading.
