Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 380
Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Looks pretty cool!


__________________
Jonnydark is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:35 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,916
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
ahhhh, ya got me
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:37 PM   #3
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Echotransformer's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,073
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
I was hoping for more articulation and paint, but I actually quite like the sculpt so I'm actually looking forward to the pre-order!
Echotransformer is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #4
delrue
Titanium
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,236
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Unfortunately if you buy one you will have it stolen by the British Museum.
delrue is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:58 PM   #5
Jonnydark
Beasty
Jonnydark's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 380
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Hahaha...

__________________
Jonnydark is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
cheetor

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.