Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Today, 08:10 PM
#
1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 380
Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Looks pretty cool!
Jonnydark
Jonnydark
Today, 08:35 PM
#
2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,916
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
ahhhh, ya got me
__________________
my Wanted thread
my Sales thread
my Feedback thread
evenstaves
Today, 08:37 PM
#
3
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 3,073
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
I was hoping for more articulation and paint, but I actually quite like the sculpt so I'm actually looking forward to the pre-order!
__________________
Like us on Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/echo.TF.toys
My Shapeways Store:
http://www.shapeways.com/shops/echotransformer
My Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=2400
Echotransformer
Today, 08:40 PM
#
4
delrue
Titanium
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 1,236
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Unfortunately if you buy one you will have it stolen by the British Museum.
delrue
Today, 08:58 PM
#
5
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 380
Re: Leaked Photo of Rise of the Beasts Cheetor Figure!
Hahaha...
Jonnydark
Jonnydark
