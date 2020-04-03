|
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum) Color Prototype Images
Third Pary company Cang Toys, via their Weibo account
, have shared images of the color prototype of their*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. This figure features a wide range of articulation and many sculpted details in both modes. This mold is for the Masterpiece scale, so we should expect a quite tall Thunderking/Predaking. Some fans may remember that*CT-Chiyou-01 Ferocious (Rampage) and this mold were initially reported as a Toy World project
