Today, 07:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum) Color Prototype Images


Third Pary company Cang Toys, via their Weibo account, have shared images of the color prototype of their*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still very recognizable as the classic G1 characters. This figure features a wide range of articulation and many sculpted details in both modes. This mold is for the Masterpiece scale, so we should expect a quite tall Thunderking/Predaking. Some fans may remember that*CT-Chiyou-01 Ferocious (Rampage) and this mold were initially reported as a Toy World project. According to the information &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



