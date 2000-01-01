Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,219

Star Wars Black Series Clearance @ Walmart



More... Thanks to multiple reports from across Canada we now know that Star Wars Black series figures, both 4 inch and 6 inch, are on clearance at Walmarts...





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.