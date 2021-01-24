Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January Week 04


As the first of the year is ending, new toys sightings over the world have been reported in our boards. This week the first wave of Kingdom toys have finally arrived to South America in Chile. New Studio Series toys have been spotted in Mexico and New Zealand. Kingdom Wave 1 Core, Deluxe, Voyager &#38; Leader In Chile *Via Transformers Chile*we can confirm our first Kingdom sighting in South America. All sizes and characters were found at*Ripley Costanera Center. Great news for Chilean fans! Studio Series Wave 5 Leader In Mexico *Via Comunidad Transformers Mexico we &#187; Continue Reading.

