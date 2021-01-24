|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up January Week 04
As the first of the year is ending, new toys sightings over the world have been reported in our boards. This week the first wave of Kingdom toys have finally arrived to South America in Chile. New Studio Series toys have been spotted in Mexico and New Zealand. Kingdom Wave 1 Core, Deluxe, Voyager & Leader In Chile
*Via Transformers Chile
we can confirm our first Kingdom sighting in South America. All sizes and characters were found at Ripley Costanera Center. Great news for Chilean fans!
*Via Comunidad Transformers Mexico
