IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #8

Gauge’s story continues in issue #8 of Transformers: Galaxies, with Comic Crusaders sharing the 5-page preview. Creator credits : Sam Maggs (Author), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out all the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! “Gauging the Truth,” Part Two. Gauge’s understanding of the universe has gone topsy-turvy. Everything she’s been told-that she remembers-may be a lie. Or the mysterious prisoners that are appealing to her are the liars. It could really go either way… and it’s up to » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, 5-Page Preview of Issue #8 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM