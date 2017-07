Transformers Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee arrives at US retail

We can also report that Toys R Us has not one, but two Masterpiece Transformers on the shelves this week! In addition to the Generation 1 styled Masterpiece Optimus Prime, we can now report that the Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee has hit stores. This awesome Masterpiece figure recreates the look of the 2007 Movie Bumblebee design as a high-end Masterpiece figure, the first in a series of Movie Masterpieces which are coming out over the next few months. Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee was spotted in the*Clinton MD Toys R Us by TFW2005 member JdotMtron. Not sure if this figure is for you? » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee arrives at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM