Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,848
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Earth Mode Mirage Concept Art By Ken Christia


Artist*Ken Christiansen,*via his*Facebook account,*have treated us with images of the concept art of the Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Earth Mode Mirage. Read on for Ken Christiansen comments about this art: An update pass over the existing Cybertron Mode of WFC Seige Mirage. Not originally designed by me, I just asked to provide concepts on a few newly retooled areas to make him fit in on Earth. See the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Earth Mode Mirage Concept Art By Ken Christiansen appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



