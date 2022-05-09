Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
New Takara Products Teased for May 11th ? Masterpiece, Legacy, & Studio Series


Just in from the Takara Twitter account are teasers for some items that will be going up for order on May 11th. Of note, this is our first glimpse the the upcoming Studio Series Deluxe 86 Arcee and DOTM Bumblebee figures. The full list includes: ? Masterpiece Trailbreaker ? Studio Series Deluxe DOTM Bumblebee ? Studio Series Deluxe ROTF Sideways ? Studio Series Deluxe 86 Arcee ? Legacy Deluxe Wild Rider ? Legacy Deluxe Knock Out ? Legacy Voyager Jhiaxus ? Legacy Leader Blitzwing Stay tuned for more updates!

