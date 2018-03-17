|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Listed At UK Film Distributors Association
Film Distributors’ Association Ltd. (FDA), the trade body for theatrical film distributors in the United Kingdom, has listed
upcoming Paramount Pictures movies on their official website. The list features theatrical releases until the end of year 2021. What’s important for us on the list is the Travis Knight directed Transformers: Bumblebee live action movie, which is simply titled as Bumblebee for a UK release. This is the first time this movie appears on an official website. The release date has been pushed to Wednesday 26th December, 2018 (Boxing Day), which further confirms <a href="http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/bumblebee-the-movie-worldwide-release-dates.1146351/">the info we received not too » Continue Reading.
