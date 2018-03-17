Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Toyhax.com March 2018 Update


Toyhax dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “We’ve been at it again! Loads of mind-blowing new sets have just been made available at Toyhax! New labels for Power of the Primes figures, Starscream, Grimlock and the Prime Masters: We’re still working hard on sets for Titans Return as well, with brilliant upgrades for Grotusque, Arcee, a Blitzwing-Tarn conversion set, and a Code Red follow-up to our awesome Spencer set! Continuing on with our &#187; Continue Reading.

