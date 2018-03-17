|
Toyhax.com March 2018 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “We’ve been at it again! Loads of mind-blowing new sets have just been made available at Toyhax! New labels for Power of the Primes figures, Starscream
, Grimlock
and the Prime Masters
: We’re still working hard on sets for Titans Return as well, with brilliant upgrades for Grotusque
, Arcee
, a Blitzwing-Tarn conversion set
, and a Code Red
follow-up to our awesome Spencer set! Continuing on with our » Continue Reading.
