Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page E-Hobby Exclusive Official Super Deformed Transformers Cards Wave 5 And G1 Keychains
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,412
E-Hobby Exclusive Official Super Deformed Transformers Cards Wave 5 And G1 Keychains


Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website*with images and information of the fifth wave of their exclusive*official super deformed Transformers cards.* These are prismatic cards featuring ?chibi style? renditions of several Transformers characters.*Wave 1,*Wave 2,*Wave 3*and Wave 4 featured G1, G2 and Beast Wars characters. Wave 4 brings us more Pretenders, G2 and our first RID 2001 character! Superion &#038; Menasor Broadside &#038; Astrotrain G2 Hero Optimus Prime &#038; G2 Jhiaxus Iguanus &#038; RID Bruticus Additionally, E-Hobby is offering new G1 Transformers rubber keychains 3-packs, also in chibi style.: Starscream, Soundwave &#038; Shockwave Bludgeon, Stranglehold &#038; Octopunch These &#187; Continue Reading.

The post E-Hobby Exclusive Official Super Deformed Transformers Cards Wave 5 And G1 Keychains Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.