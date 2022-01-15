Japanese store*E-Hobby*have updated their*website
*with images and information of the fifth wave of their exclusive*official super deformed Transformers cards.* These are prismatic cards featuring ?chibi style? renditions of several Transformers characters.*Wave 1
,*Wave 2
,*Wave 3
*and Wave 4
featured G1, G2 and Beast Wars characters. Wave 4 brings us more Pretenders, G2 and our first RID 2001 character! Superion & Menasor Broadside & Astrotrain G2 Hero Optimus Prime & G2 Jhiaxus Iguanus & RID Bruticus Additionally, E-Hobby is offering new G1 Transformers rubber keychains 3-packs, also in chibi style.: Starscream, Soundwave & Shockwave Bludgeon, Stranglehold & Octopunch These » Continue Reading.
