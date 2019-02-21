Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Paramount Pictures Japan: Transformers Bumblebee Movie Premiere
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,340
Paramount Pictures Japan: Transformers Bumblebee Movie Premiere


Bumblebee finally premiered in Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills ahead of its March 22nd wide release, and courtesy of Cinema Today we have two videos to share with you featuring actress Hailee Steinfeld, director Travis Knight and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Actress Tsuchiya Tao and actor Shison Jun, members of the Japanese voice cast as Charlie and Memo, also appeared at the screening. Play the videos attached to this post and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Paramount Pictures Japan: Transformers Bumblebee Movie Premiere appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers RATBAT Complete Cassette Tape
Transformers
Transformers
G1 Hasbro Transformers Octane MIB Partial UNUSED Original 1986 RARE Boxed
Transformers
vintage TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON ULTRA MAGNUS OPTIMUS PRIME toy nos canadian robot
Transformers
Toys R Us Transformers G1 Commemorative Series III Autobot Jazz NEW MISB
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE GRIMLOCK (MISB/G1/MP) case #578 of 600
Transformers
Sealed case of 2 HASBRO MASTERPIECE STARSCREAM (MISB/G1/MP) case #69 of 500
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.