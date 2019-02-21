Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,340

Paramount Pictures Japan: Transformers Bumblebee Movie Premiere



More... Bumblebee finally premiered in Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills ahead of its March 22nd wide release, and courtesy of Cinema Today we have two videos to share with you featuring actress Hailee Steinfeld, director Travis Knight and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. Actress Tsuchiya Tao and actor Shison Jun, members of the Japanese voice cast as Charlie and Memo, also appeared at the screening. Play the videos attached to this post and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!The post Paramount Pictures Japan: Transformers Bumblebee Movie Premiere appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/